This moment was inevitable. A collision between two worlds, a fracture between opposing moral realities. One forged by decades of Israeli indoctrination, built on fear and entitlement; the other shaped by the lived values of much of the outside world.

For too long, the Israeli public has been taught to see life, death, justice, and humanity through a lens that justifies prioritizing their own lives and ethnostate above all else, disregarding the lives taken in the process. Now, that narrative is colliding, violently, with a global conscience that no longer accepts it.

A livestreamed genocide that we have been forced to watch and accept as the new normal for the past 20 months may be a part of it. Turns out, people don’t like systematic mass slaughter.

This isn’t rocket science. People don’t support genocide. What’s causing a deep rupture in our societies right now is the inability of Western politicians, mainstream media, and much of the Israeli public — raised to see Arab lives as disp…