Antagolist

Antagolist

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Chris D's avatar
Chris D
1dEdited

Like you said, not one corrupt mainstream media organization is covering this. You know, don’t show that Israel burns Palestinians alive.

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HalaUs's avatar
HalaUs
1d

… while listening to their cries on the phones

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