A three-year-old, Maryam Ahmed Ghanem, watching her mother, Reem Awad, burn to death in an Israeli strike of their apartment building.

Have you ever seen a “ceasefire” looking like an inferno, where a toddler watches her mother burn to death?

Not a single mainstream media reported on this horror. It’s again, up to all of us to inform the world what Israel has been committing in Gaza, while the entire world pretends there is a “ceasefire” in Gaza.

By Clash Report:

“A 3-year-old girl watched her mother burn to death after an Israeli airstrike hit their apartment. Maryam Ghanem was found on a bed surrounded by flames and heavy smoke in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, her mother Reem Asaad Awad, 33, burning nearby. Maryam suffered burns and was treated at Al-Shifa Hospital. Her father was already killed earlier in the war — her grandmother is now her only family. Israel claimed the strike targeted a Hamas member but gave no evidence.”

This massacre happened on day 1,104 of a genocide. Palestinian people, again and again, had to jump into a fire, to save their own people, and they will all be called Hamas in a few weeks time.

Israel will not offer any proof to that claim. The world will accept it.

Maryam.

Her name is Maryam Ahmed Ghanem.

Her mother’s name was Reem Awad.

She watched her mother burn to death.

Her father was killed a few months ago, also during the “ceasefire.”

A journalist that saved her is Ali Aljafarawi. Yes, Saleh’s brother. Can you even imagine what the lives of these people amount to, due to Zionism?

Are you beginning to understand the case for the Palestinian resistance by now? No? Start here:

We all have reached the “limits of our ability to put words” to this level of evil. I didn’t put those words together, I took them from Trita Parsi, because I do not have words anymore to describe this level of evil; I used them all.

Does evil have levels?

This is what the Palestinian resistance is fighting. An abyss of evil beyond the limits of human comprehension.

Zionism?

This video bellow is what Zionism is. Maryam in the hospital, with third-degree burns, the morning after she watched her mother burn to death.

Zionism has nothing to do with the “right of the Jewish people to self-determination and statehood in their ancestral homeland.” Zionism is an racist ideology and a quest for an ethnostate that can only survive by doing this to human beings.

Evil.

When I saw this horror yesterday, I tried to come up with the words horrific enough to describe it. I have used the worst words I could possibly find over the course of the last three years, watching Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

I don’t have any words that are worse, I have used them all. But Israel keeps committing the worst attrocity after another; how do we follow that with adequate description?

I then went on to commit a crime by asking ChatGPT to give me the right words to describe the unspeakable evil. The one I had no more words for.

This is what it gave me:

Abysmal: evil so deep and profound it seems to have no bottom. Unimaginable: beyond what the human mind can conceive. Unthinkable: so morally horrifying that the mind struggles to accept it as possible. Ineffable: so extreme that language itself fails to describe it. Abhorrent: so morally repugnant it inspires intense revulsion. Monstrous: evil so extreme it seems to exceed the bounds of ordinary human cruelty. Unfathomable: impossible to comprehend the depth or magnitude of it. Cosmic: on a scale so vast and horrifying that it feels almost beyond human existence. Eldritch: so horrifying and alien that it feels beyond human understanding, almost otherworldly. Unconscionable: so morally outrageous that it defies any acceptable standard of human conduct.

Are these words worthy enough of what we have seen happen to Maryam, her mother, and about a million Palestinian people in only the last three years?

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