My biggest internal struggle over the past twenty months has been finding the words to explain to those silent about the livestreamed genocide in Gaza just how dangerous their silence is. The collection sounds something like this:

“But I don’t have many followers, who would I inform?”

“I don’t talk about politics, I can’t start now.”

“I’m not posting or talking about this genocide, but I’m doing things for Gaza behind closed doors” (they aren’t).

“I’m a mother, so watching kids being blown up to pieces is too much for me. I just can’t deal with it, emotionally.”

My response is usually embarrassingly naive: “Well, isn’t that the biggest reason on earth to actually care and do more for someone else’s kids being blown to…?”

Forget it.

They never listen, and my cortisol spikes every time I try to explain that their silence isn’t just inaction—it’s dangerous. When enough people choose not to speak, those of us who do are left exposed, outnumbered, and easy to target—doxxed, threatened, stripped o…