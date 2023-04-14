Folks, it’s purge season.

Society is trying to pressure you into thinking you need more friends. You don't. You need friendship minimalism.

This is your reminder to wipe the dust from those boundaries you set up but never actually placed in action. Society tricked you into thinking you need hordes of friends, so you tolerate things from people who use your kindness, empathy, and vulnerability to exploit you and have leverage over you to feel better about their own desolate lives.

Every time you feel tired, anxious, or overwhelmed, your first instinct is thinking you need a break from social media, the big city, or hard work. No, you don’t. You need a break from people.

You need friendship minimalism.

But society will tell you the opposite:

“You need more friends.” “You need to open up more to get new friends.” “You need to show your vulnerability to people, that’s how you get stronger friendships.”

All that advice is the safest way to the highest levels of toxicity you can subject yourself t…