Hands down the best, most nuanced interview I've watched so far on the Gaza-Israel. Former Greek minister of finance, Yanis Varoufakis talking to Marc Lamont Hill to discuss Europe’s historic responsibility and current role in this “war”.

A must watch.

Yanis Varoufakis:

“I’m European. As a European I’m refusing to play the phony game that other Europeans play especially our governments who are condescending, they’re looking at the people who now are suffering, both Israelis, Palestinians, Bedouins, and Druids in the land of ancient Palestine. Think of what we Europeans do, we look down upon those people and say - you animals, you’re k-illing each other, we’re going to condemn you, whether we condemn the Hamas people or the settlers or Netanyahu or the PLO, in the end, we Europeans look down upon them as if we are superior, we’re not superior.

We’re infinitely inferior.

We, over centuries, have created colonialism, we have created antisemitism, we have created the mentality of imperialism…