Because she’s a threat to Israel. After more than 800 days, you should be able to see the pattern clearly. None of this is about Jews, and not even really about Zionists. It’s about Israel — preserving the narrative it needs to maintain its legitimacy. “Safety” is the excuse, not the motive.

Think about this for a second. Kanye West manufactured swastika merch and dropped a song titled “Heil Hitler.” If that isn’t the most on-the-nose basis for being labeled an antisemite, what is? And yet he wasn’t even included in the list of the biggest antisemites of the year.

Why?

Kanye West goes around talking about Jews ruining his career, but he doesn’t threaten the existence of Israel. In fact, he doesn’t even speak about Israel. I haven’t heard him mention it once. Zionists don’t have a problem with people talking about Jews, or even talking shit about Jews, as long as they don’t threaten Israel.

Look at this tweet by Ben Shapiro, a foreign agent, shilling for a foreign country, in the heart of the United States:

Read it again. He’s talking about Ann Coulter talking shit about Jews, but she’s pro-Israel, so he doesn’t mind. He won’t lose sleep.

Is it ringing in yet?

How is Israel threatened? By removing a carefully curated, planted narrative that has been served to the American and Western public for eight decades. How is that done? By informing people about what Israel is actually doing in Gaza. By awakening young people to the realities of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian people.

This is the equation:

Awakening > truth > physical evidence > changing narratives > reaching young minds > reclaiming reality > lack of support for the ethnostate > US public pressure to the US government > halt on military funding = ethonstate threatened.

By this equation, Ms. Rachel is the most dangerous human being on earth for the Zionist ideology and preservation of an ethnostate, Israel.

I’ll explain this through the example of Charlie Kirk. He was a threat to Israel because he was influencing young conservative men who are the primary pool for US military recruitment and, logically, the soldiers expected to fight Israel’s future wars of conquest. If that demographic withdraws its support, and Kirk’s political ambitions continue, he becomes the largest, most influential obstacle to Israeli interests.

Ms. Rachel is even more dangerous because she reaches an even younger demographic—children. Her “crime” was refusing to restrict empathy only to the children we’re politically permitted to mourn. And she committed the biggest crime of all: she SHOWED a Palestinian child on screen.

If you’ve watched The Occupation of the American Mind, you know how hard Israel has worked to prevent any image, or even the suggestion, that Palestinians are human beings. Ms. Rachel not only showed empathy for Palestinian children; she brought a Palestinian child, a double amputee, onto her show and let the world SEE her.

Actual neo-Nazis are marching through American streets with swastikas, openly threatening Jews and planning real violence. There was no comparable outrage or mobilization from Zionist communities in response—no daily headlines, no frantic influencer posts, no sustained pressure. But Ms. Rachel? She’s framed as the ultimate danger.

Ms. Rachel threatens none of these people. What she threatens is their control of discourse—the ability to monopolize victimhood, to push Palestinian life outside the boundaries of moral concern, and to shape how the youngest generation understands the world.

If toddlers learn empathy for all children, Zionist organizations lose the emotional foundation of their propaganda: the belief that some lives are inherently worth more than others.

This is why Ms. Rachel, and not Kanye West, was targeted. Or even Nick Fuentes. Real antisemitism is being ignored because it’s not politically useful. The logic is simple—accusing Kanye West or Nick Fuentes does not silence criticism of Israel. Accusing Ms. Rachel does. Kanye is not educating children about structural violence. Nick Fuentes is not teaching toddlers about empathy.