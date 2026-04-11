Iran’s delegation departed for Islamabad today for negotiations with the United States. This sounds hopeful, one might think, after all, no one wants WW3 to interfere with our summer plans, the World Cup, and gas prices. Yes, this was sarcasm. I’m at my wits’ end.

Negotiations are good. Talks and agreements matter when there’s a credible partner. Traveling to negotiate with terrorists who, on the first day of an unprovoked aggression against your nation, double-tapped your elementary school with a Tomahawk cruise missile, killing 168 schoolgirls, is not diplomacy; it’s futility.

Even the mafia has rules. The United States and Israel have none.

Why would you travel to negotiate with the terrorists who bombed 800 of your schools, over 30 universities, healthcare facilities, and other civilian infrastructures?

Why would you travel to negotiate with the terrorists who openly brag about assassinating your leaders?

Why would you travel to negotiate with the terrorist…