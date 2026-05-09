I wrote this article on July 2nd, 2009, a week after Michael Jackson died. It was written in the aftermath of the media frenzy surrounding his death, and serves as my firsthand cultural record of the behavior of everyone in his orbit: his family, the media, friends, former accusers, and the emotional climate surrounding one of the biggest cultural moments of our lifetime. You can read the first part of my Michael series, written on the day he died — The Man in My Mirror.

Michael, Part Two