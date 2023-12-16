After seeing the masks drop over the past three months—from the government, the establishment, and especially the media—it’s hard not to view everything through a lens of suspicion. Every piece of information now feels like an attempt at propaganda. Our perspective has changed, and every aspect of our lives is seen differently. We’re on high alert. Who can blame us?

With everything I read or watch, I immediately question who put it there for me to consume. I analyze every historical event presented to me, every beloved public figure or politician—what’s the real story? Is that charming personality just an act? Did that historic event really unfold the way it’s told? Is everything we consume just part of a larger psyop?

Amid this growing distrust, my nervous system craves a break from the relentless flow of information. I call it a mental massage, especially after feeling so helpless watching the daily visuals of slaughtered children—images my government insists I must accept as normal.

I…