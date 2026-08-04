The Strait of Gibraltar, separating Spain and Morocco

People in power do not want to share their power or resources. Throughout history, the way they maintained control was by controlling information through mainstream media, which, contrary to what we thought, was never truly reporting on the halls of power but instead sitting comfortably too close to them.

Politicians and powerful corrupt organizations have always produced a distorted reality through the mainstream media vehicle, and as Julian Assange rightly predicted some ten years ago, what will eventually work against that trend will be the internet. Social media, to be exact. In Julian’s own words, “It will allow one person with one truth to speak to every single person who wants to hear that truth.”

The phenomenon of social media allowed us all to finally discover what the Palestinian people have been trying to tell the world for decades—Israel is an occupier, an aggressor, and a manipulator embedded in the US government, lobbyin…