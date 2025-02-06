Every article I’ve written over the past year is essentially a version of summarizing how fucked this world is, listing a few things to be hopeful about, then lifting you up (and myself in the process) by convincing us it will get better! All my pieces are basically a 1,000 to 3,000 word pep talk, equal parts despair and defiance. Call it a depressive cheer, if you will—a rallying cry wrapped in the weight of reality and hope.

Rinse! Repeat.

You survived 2024. Congratulations! You also made it through January. And not just any January—the one that came after 15 months of absolute dystopian mindfuck.

I commend you if you’ve managed to stay a sane, empathetic human being who cares about this world beyond ego and selfish pleasures. And I congratulate you if you’ve evolved enough to realize that nothing good comes from individualism—that our well-being depends on community. Togetherness. Being there for one another. Lending your voice to those struggling beyond your co…