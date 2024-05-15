It’s time to have that conversation. It has been 8 months since you have been watching a live genocide unfold daily on your screen and you are still silent. You have witnessed what people speaking out can do, you have seen the power of a combined effort to beat the misinformation and propaganda the legacy media is serving you to get your consent for this carnage. You heard genocidal intent coming directly from the mouths of Israeli politicians. You saw the mass graves, and you saw a deliberate targeting of aid workers, schools, hospitals, and refugee camps. What needs to happen for you to finally speak out? How many blown-up children do you have to see for you to say - this is too much? Is there a magic number? What is your red line?

Why are you silent?

Are you silent because you’re trying to avoid grasping what you see, and understanding it demands an obligation or an action? Could the blown-up body parts of a small child be perceived as anything other than what they are? Are you look…