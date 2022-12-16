Hello friends. Welcome to Antagolist! I originally wrote “Welcome to my Newsletter”, as this medium is now called, but I’m not sure I’m into that word. Similarly, I wasn’t that much into a word blog. In fact, I hated it. I once ran into a sentence by Kelly Oxford, saying: “All of the good work I was reading and writing felt diminished by that idiotic word.”

I invest weeks, sometimes even months of research into the pieces I publish. Editing, finding adequate featured images, visuals and fonts for social media shareables take another couple of days. I wrote a frightening number of pieces with little or no sleep. I often feel my body shake from deprivation, trying to get those few last sentences out of me, like a half-dead person trying to scrawl across the finish line.

Forget about how many times I stayed in, missing out on life so I could construct and lay out a subject I’d write about in my head. Solitude is crucial in those moments of birthing an article; I couldn’t risk getting distr…