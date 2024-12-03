“G is for Genocide,” an oil painting by Lakota artist Danielle SeeWalker . Reproduced and sold as a fundraiser for the UN Crisis Relief Fund in Gaza.

There’s no greater paradox on earth than the week(end) of Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday in America. It’s an unparalleled showcase of the nation’s essence, steeped in hypocrisy, morbidity, and violence. Nowhere else does the contradiction emerge more starkly than on a day meant for giving thanks and reflecting on gratitude, only to give way, as the weekend comes, to a chaotic celebration of consumerism and excess.

My birthday falls smack in the middle of the worst week in America. I could try to explain why I feel that way, but the tweet I read the other day expresses it better than I could: “Thanksgiving is the PERFECT American holiday: gluttony in honor of settler colonialism.”

This year’s Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and yesterday’s Cyber Monday trifecta sting particularly hard. We’re celebrating a weekend, a holiday rooted in deliberate misinformation and the genocide of Native Americans, while watching a live-streamed genocide of Palestinians unfold on our phones. We are eating ourselves stupid while watching a stampede of Palestinians, raising their empty pots, trying to get an inch of food from aid that has managed to pass through the Israeli policy of starving Gaza, or the gangs they employ to impede the aid trucks.

It’s hard to watch the Thanksgiving parade, and all the heinous attempts to rewrite history with gratitude lists or “land acknowledgments” over turkey—the “friendly feast” narrative, designed to whitewash colonization, violence, and mass murder into a peaceful, benign story. As if that weren’t enough, while the compassionate, clear-eyed world supports BDS, Thanksgiving is followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday—a consumerist frenzy in stark contrast to Native American spirituality, reverence for creation, environmental stewardship, and the fundamental human need for communion with nature and one another.

Yes, colonial damage is far greater than Thanksgiving.

But it endures as a symbol of colonialism—nauseatingly romanticized, yet rooted in the very foundations of settler colonialism. It’s not the primary act of colonialism, but it perpetuates a distorted view of history, obscuring the true scope of colonial violence.

The American settler-colonial model has served as a blueprint for other colonial powers. Its unprecedented success in establishing a settler society while marginalizing Indigenous populations is unmatched in scale. Now, Israel, in a cynical attempt to avoid scrutiny, argues that if America could do it, why can’t they?

We’ve now witnessed 14 months of the first live-streamed genocide unfolding before our eyes, as state-sponsored terror and murder reach unprecedented levels. Meanwhile, our Western governments and their propagandists lie, fund, support, and justify these atrocities. The history told by the West, from its very beginning, is a series of distorted, whitewashed, and romanticized lies.

We have to keep banging on these truths, people.

Whether it's the past or present, the only path forward is through unapologetic, radical truth—repeated relentlessly. We must expose lies, share them, and open as many eyes as possible. The education system is rigged in favor of the establishment, and history books reflect the bias of the victors. As Julian Assange warned, social media has the power to change these narratives, which we have proven with our relentless posting about Palestine:

“Working against corrupt, powerful organizations who are producing a distorted perspective through mainstream media vehicle—has been the internet. It has allowed one person with one truth to speak to every single person who wants to hear that truth.”

The live-streamed genocide in Gaza and the unspeakable horrors inflicted on a civilian population—funded and justified by the entire West—have laid bare the corruption, insincerity, and manipulation of our governments. The situation is so dire that we no longer resemble a functioning society, but a “transnational security elite that is busy carving up the world using our tax money”—another classic Julian.

We are WikiLeaks today.