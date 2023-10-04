Two years ago, an unlikely place held a valuable lesson for me. I’m not sure I deserved it, nor I was proud of how I got it, but it was mine, nonetheless.

2021 proved to be exceptionally challenging, perhaps the most trying year I've ever faced, in terms of dealing with people. Post-lockdown year created, bred, and nurtured many beasts moonlighting as humans. These vultures seemed to sense your vulnerabilities and needs, approaching under the guise of empathy and assistance, only to toy with you and make your life even more complicated. It was a year I’ve never felt more out of place, struggling to find common ground with those around me, unable to grasp people's actions, and often feeling like I didn't belong anywhere, with anyone, as if no soul truly understood my heart.

Right in the middle of feeling so out of place, there was a sporting event I went to watch with “friends”, at a restaurant. There was a table next to us with 7-8 guys; someone at my table …