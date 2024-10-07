Hvar Town, Hvar Island, Croatia

I wasn’t planning to travel this year. My summers are usually spent in Europe with my family, but lately, any sense of joy has taken a backseat to the horrors unfolding in this world. Not just the livestreamed genocide currently happening in Gaza, but the entire West funding, supporting, and justifying it—while preaching morality and the importance of a rules-based order to the world. To me, that is as horrific as the mangled bodies themselves.

The world feels so apocalyptic right now, and planning trips felt like an exhausting task I couldn't handle. All I could muster this past year was waking up, checking my phone, staring in disbelief, researching, posting, eating if necessary, and hunching over the screen—waiting for some miracle to stop this. Then, rinse and repeat the next day.

I've never been on vacation during an active genocide. Can it even be called a vacation, going home? Or is it more like wandering around, questioning why I get to enjoy the l…