Let’s talk media. In the past week, I noticed many people commenting about mainstream media turning fairer in their coverage of Gaza, actually reporting on the suffering of the Palestinians, reporting on Israeli war crimes, and criticizing its actions.

They aren’t. It’s a trick.

I have been researching legacy media extensively, since October—media is my job, and the way they have been working to whitewash Israeli’s war crimes and manufacture consent for this genocide had been the most devastating moment of my adult life. All the media I admired for so long and strived to work for, as my lifelong dream, or goal, as you will—broke my heart. But as I usually quickly pick myself up after every heartbreak, I did at this instance too, but with a mission at heart; research them, be on top of every single thing they publish—and expose them.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned?

New York Times scorned me, and I have some fury.

Vengence, if you will.

I need to let you in on it before you go off vir…