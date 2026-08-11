Illustration by Alex Cochran

Zionist ideology isn’t compatible with civilization outside of their community. Everyone sane knows that. We can also stretch our brains wide enough to inhabit the reality of Zionism being deadly to Palestinian people, having watched limbs being blown off the bodies in Gaza since Israel’s invasion of the Palestinian lands, but what is it to the rest of us?

They aren’t killing us; we’re good, right? Everything that’s not killing us is not that bad, right? Zionism is just incompatible for anyone that doesn’t believe in it or support it, right?

We need to be more serious about this. Zionism is much more nefarious to the rest of the world outside Palestine than we realize, and it is damaging an entire planet, in addition to committing war crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, and throughout the Middle East.

Dual citizens are deciding our future.

This post by Nikki Shapiro Vinckier showcases it well. As Nikki reports, many Jewish voters in Michigan are deeply afraid by Abdul El-Sayed winning the Democratic primary. Many have said they will leave the Senate race blank in November, and others are considering voting for Republican Mike Rogers.

These choices, made by people who have been gaslit about the “evil” Muslims all their lives, are not considering what is best for their fellow Michiganders. They are willing to hand this seat to MAGA because their priority is Israel’s interests in the American midterm election.

As Nikki rightly points out, this is a seat we cannot afford to lose. This is the seat that could help determine who controls the U.S. Senate. A seat that will vote on federal judges, reproductive rights, healthcare, voting rights, and the future of our democracy. A seat that could either challenge Donald Trump’s agenda or give him another vote to advance it.

This slide in Nikki’s post was particularly telling. Check out what Stacy thinks about electing a medical doctor, an epidemiologist, and an Oxford Rhodes scholar whose priority is passing a Medicare for All bill. So devoted to this issue, he wrote a book on it—Medicare for All: A Citizen’s Guide.

But Stacy, patient zero in the Zionist cult agenda, confidently calls other people brainwashed, warning us all about the Rhodes scholar Abdul El-Sayed and his entire family “Islamic terrorists.”

But Stacy confidently calls other people brainwashed, warning us about the “Islamic terrorism” of Rhodes scholar Abdul El-Sayed and his family.

Whether it’s regular people allowing their obsession with Israel and the Jewish victimhood narrative to prevent desperately needed social and economic policies from being represented in the U.S. Senate, this is hurting American citizens.

The issue with Stacy’s worldview wouldn’t be a problem if she lived in Israel and despised all the Muslims living in her vicinity. But Stacy lives in America, and like millions of other people devoted to Israel and gaslit by the Israeli government and their upbringing, she will deprive the American people of the benefits and policies we need because she lives in a country where she has voting rights, while the interests of that country and its people are not her concern.

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Wouldn’t this be something that would make people around the world angry? Not only do we have to watch the wholesale slaughter of an entire people on our screens, paid for by our tax dollars, and feel powerless to stop it, we also cannot have a government that will work in the interests of its own citizens.

How bloody insulting is it to package it all into antisemitism—to prevent us from voicing our disdain.

What about the politicians?

Nearly all politicians in all of the Western countries around the world work for the benefit of Israel. Politicians are not chosen by what they can do for you; they are chosen by what they can do for Israel.

All the policies that these politicians put out are just a smokeshow; they work for Israel. Therefore, the nice, well-spoken, palatable contenders camouflaged as progressive candidates are even more dangerous.

Like Barack Obama, who dutifully completed the task of expanding the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan and clipped Gaddafi before he managed to implement his gold-backed currency, which would have allowed Libya and its partners to trade oil and resources directly for gold, bypassing the U.S. dollar and the entire Western banking system, protecting Libya from Western economic sanctions.

Israel could not have that.

Who did it benefit?

And how many lives and futures were destroyed for it?

Michigan.

In November of 2025, Michigan State Senator Jeremy Moss, a Democrat and an openly gay politician who made history as the first out LGBTQ+ person elected to the Michigan Senate, was caught on tape saying: