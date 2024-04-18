Do you recall the time in your life when you saw your parents as these almost divine, flawless beings, incapable of wrongdoing? Then, with age and wisdom, you awaken one day to the realization; wait, are these two just ordinary humans? Not only that, but flawed individuals—imperfect, making questionable decisions that complicate our lives. Suddenly, a wave of insecurity washes over you; are these the people meant to care for me?

This past week, I experienced a similar feeling, albeit on a grander scale, regarding those in positions of power who are meant to represent us. These diplomatic titans, their hypocrisy, and daily deflection of their war crimes casually brought us to the brink of a world war.

Or did it? Is it all performative?

Seeing all we have seen for the past 7 months, culminating with Iran’s military response to Israel’s bombing of Iran’s Embassy in Damascus and Western governments’ comical lack of condemnation of one, but not the other; I wake up daily thinking I’ve seen t…