Illustration by Ariel Davis | New Yorker

When I first began drafting this article, the title TikToks and Peace Deals came to me instantly. But then I paused and asked myself — why am I merging these two events from the past 24 hours, instead of writing a separate analysis of each?

Because they are connected, friends. One feeds the other; both are steps toward the same plan, the same goal, the same scheme. They unfolded simultaneously, and that was no accident.

Yesterday, Trump and Netanyahu announced a 21-point peace plan for Gaza. That very same day, the sale of TikTok was finalized, officially announced as the latest acquisition by Larry Ellison, a staunch Zionist and the biggest private donor to the IDF.

The 21-Point Peace Plan

Before I delve into the points of this brilliant plan, generously offered by colonizers to the people they have been slaughtering daily for 723 days, shredding their children to pieces, a quick disclaimer: if you are excited about the prospect of a peace offering…