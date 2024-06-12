I won’t beat around the bush with this article. I won’t work on my form here or mold my prose into a stunning piece. I’m exhausted. As you are, we all are. I want to check in with you and ensure that this current quandary we’re witnessing in the world is at least clearer for you. Me. All of us.

Where can we find hope, given what we've witnessed over the past week? We find it by not misinterpreting the power dynamics. We find it by fully understanding what’s actually happening in the world. There's no longer any excuse for being a lethargic, passive observer of global politics and geopolitics; it all concerns you and impacts your life.

Being hopeful is hard today.

Only the cessation of the violence we've been witnessing on our screens can heal us. This is not a groundbreaking concept, and you are fully aware of it. However, I firmly believe that the path to sanity involves awareness, opposition, awakening, and consciousness—precisely in that order.

The last six days have been unbearable. The genocide on our screens. A “rescue mission” that saved 4 and killed 274. The United States who claims “we lead the rule-based order” while they are the least compliant country in the entire world. The disrespect they are showing to their citizens and the whole of the international community by lying and manipulating every single ceasefire deal. US lawmakers blocking funding for Gaza reconstruction. US Congress diverting the 35 million of funds collected for the Palestinian Authority to Israel. Claiming they support a two-state solution to then veto a Palestinian UN membership.

I want to jump-start your awareness.

The realization is ugly, but it’s the only way. You won’t feel better but you’ll feel clear, and being clear about the world and not letting yourself be propagandized into submission is the only thing we have left here.

I need you to reprogram your mind about The United States’ role and Israel’s role in this horror we have been witnessing.

“Why is the United States doing all this for Israel”, “Why is Israel ruling the United States government”, “Why is the United States lying for Israel”, and “Why is the United States not holding Israel accountable for anything” - have been the constant occupants in my inbox for months now. Most of the people I talk to are bothered daily by the influence Israel has over America and are struggling to comprehend why the most powerful country on earth would be a bitch to some tiny state in the Middle East.

This is where you’re failing. Israel is not ruling The US and making them do anything, America IS masterminding all that you are seeing on your screens. It’s the American zionists who are doing this. Israel does not rule the American Congress, American zionists ARE the American Congress. Israel is nothing more than a military post of the American zionists and the whole Western empire, there to destabilize the Middle East, and perpetuate a circle of violence that feeds the Military-Industrial Complex. Money that the United States invests in Israel is not a handout, it’s billions that circle back to the United States economy via the companies employed by the Military-Industrial complex.

Last Saturday, all this was proven to all of us. You saw American assassins being smuggled into Gaza in the humanitarian aid trucks to slaughter 274 civilians, women, and children while rescuing 4 hostages and killing 3; then letting the famous “pier for aid” crumble into the water once its actual purpose has been served.

What happened on Saturday is much worse than any small child’s limbs ripped to pieces.

How can anything be worse than children being slaughtered?

It can, because that particular maneuver revealed the most real, raw, and brutal truth of this genocide: the West is not merely implicated but is masterminding it.

You heard Joe Biden some decades ago: “If there weren’t an Israel, we would have to invent an Israel. It’s the best XY billion investment we could make.” I noticed many of you trying to read between the lines, but why are you doing that? The American government is telling you directly what they are all about. To your face, bluntly.

I will break it all to you in this article, with the help of some iconic people who have been fighting the good fight for a while now.

Israel is created to uphold the values of Western imperialism. Israel is just a military base, an outpost of Western imperialism’s ruler, The United States. Its purpose is to destabilize the resource-rich Middle East. How do you do it? With constant wars and colonial pursuits.

For all that to function seamlessly, Israel needs to pretend to be a state. A fully functional one. With good international relations. Have you ever wondered why a Middle Eastern state is competing in the Euro or sings at the Eurovision?

I went on ChatGPT once and asked that question: Why is Israel a member of UEFA, given its location is not in Europe but in the Middle East? We went back and forth, and this is the final answer I got after pressing on how a non-European country can be in the Union of European Football Associations:

“The inclusion of Israel in UEFA has indeed been a topic of discussion and debate. Some critics argue that sporting and cultural events can be used to project a positive image or divert attention from political controversies, such as concerns about apartheid policies. The question of including a country in sporting events involves complex ethical considerations. It often sparks debates about whether engagement through sports can help promote positive change or whether inadvertently legitimizes oppressive actions. Different people and organizations hold varying views on this matter, reflecting the complexity of balancing sports, politics, and human rights.”

Are you getting there?