On Wednesday, the United States House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), including Section 219, a provision sneakily inserted into this bill by the deviant mind of Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure its passage—an act of treason that will permanently embed the U.S. and Israeli militaries.

A merge, so they call it, a polite, romantic term that disguises the loss of sovereignty, the erasure of national identity, and the catastrophe it represents.

Was the American identity ever really anything other than what American Zionists decided it would be, with the benefit of Israel always operating on the backend of American pride?

Tucker Carlson called this treacherous act a humiliation ritual. More on that later. In preparation for this piece, I checked the Twitter grapevine to see what people were saying about this treacherous act by our sitting representatives.

And this thread I stumbled upon captures this moment in our history so perfectly that it could tell the …