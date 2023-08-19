There’s just something about the low-stakes teen dramas that nourishes our soul. Is it a connection to our childhood, a reminder of how the shows we watched influenced our journey in this world? It’s comforting to me, even at this age; I don’t think I will ever outgrow a good TV triangle, and a bit of banter between the lockers. Dawson’s Creek, 90210, One Three Hill, My So-Called Life, I’m powerless to it. It’s my ultimate feel-good indulgence.

This summer, a new TV triangle rolled into town. The Summer I Turned Pretty, an adaptation of Jenny Han’s popular young adult novel. The title held promise, and with my old favorites having been rewatched countless times, I was eager for something new. Also, I was curious to see how this genre is evolving in the current era of television.

The premise of the series revolves around a girl named Belly Conklin, who spends her summers at a beach house with her mother and her mother's best friend's family. The plot focuses on her relationships with two…