Happy 4th of July! Let’s celebrate America’s independence from mad King George’s subjugation by subjugating the Native Americans. United, free, and independent, it’s our motto; it only applies to us.

The full circle is poetic, from Mad King George, to senile puppet Biden, to the weakest strongmen on Earth, Trump — the populist, fighter of deep states, only to be purchased by its highest bidder.

Hey, there are fireworks tonight!

We are battling depression daily, seeing genocides on our screens, funded by our hard-won, united, free, and independent state — thanks, Founding Fathers.

Is it really depression, or just the emotional weight of surviving capitalism? Our basic needs neglected, billions funneled into foreign wars, free speech silenced to protect the sensibilities of donors, posing as patriots — pledging allegiance to a foreign cult, posing as a state?

America is an extremist oligarchy whose citizens have zero influence on public policy, Matt Cooke once told me.

Happy Independence Day!

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