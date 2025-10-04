Graffiti by the Palestinian artists in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

While none of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels reached Gaza to deliver aid to the starving population, having been illegally intercepted by the Israeli regime in international waters, the mission was nonetheless a great success. It achieved exactly what its organizers intended: pressing the record button and aiming it at the many illegal actions of the Israeli regime.

You should feel good about this mission.

Here’s why:

Sumud stands as the most successful Flotilla mission to date, technically breaking the naval siege, crossing Gaza’s maritime borders, and entering Palestinian territorial waters, reaching 42.5 nautical miles from the Strip, before interception.

After decades of the Israeli genocidal regime controlling the narrative and portraying itself as a victim surrounded by radical terrorists, humanitarians on the Flotillas revealed the true face of the occupation, backed by the entire West, showing the world what the Palesti…