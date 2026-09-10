Pink, Photo by Nathan Congleton.

I’m just going to call it, and you’re not going to like it, but this is just Jewish supremacy. You can try to weigh it seventeen times over; it ends at the same corner. There is absolutely no way on earth you could be deaf to human suffering unless you see yourself and your people more worthy than others.

I’m sick and tired of these white American Zionist women. They are all the same, resorting to astounding levels of verbal gymnastics to justify the unjustifiable. They are unsincere, and they know it. They absolutely know the people they are trying to smear are suffering. They just think their ideology is worth the suffering and the lives of others.