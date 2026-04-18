What a week, folks. It ended quite well, if you ask me—hopeful, even. The White House posting an image of Donald Trump looking rather defeated, with his Truth Social rambling in all caps: “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK ”YOU!” really sets the tone for what this world is becoming. And you should feel very hopeful.

Strait of Iran, Trump says. And in three little words, here lies the incompetence and absolute delusion of the most powerful empire on earth. Defeat.

Let’s revisit what the United States and Israel accomplished in Iran over the past six weeks: a failed coup, failed regime change, and a failed attempt to collapse Iran through isolation and sanctions. They bombed Iranian infrastructure, killed Iran’s supreme leader and members of his family, killed schoolgirls and teenage volleyball players, lied about it, and failed to take responsibility.

They showed the world that they are untrustwort…