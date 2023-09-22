I popped onto Twitter the other day, scrolled through my timeline a bit, and within a few minutes, I ran into three interesting Tweets:

“Stop disturbing women you’re not ready for”

“Men be like “I’m different” then be a different type of disappointment”

“When you first meet a man that fake version of him be so fire”

Why does it seem like everyone is always on the same page at the same time? I often stumble upon things that precisely correspond with the thoughts I'm currently having. Do I seek it? Or they just find me?

Guys are exhausting. Women are too, we all are exhausting at times, but men are a tailor-made, special kind of exhausting. I’ve always been a tomboy and constantly refused to pay a membership to an ‘all men are douchebags’ fan club. Help me out, boys. I don’t want to do this. You’re twisting my arm here.

A guy walks into a bar/restaurant/place and sees light, agreeable, and available. She could be stunning, he doesn’t want it. He sees a challenge. She could be plain, he wants …