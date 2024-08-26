I’m not one to comment on anyone’s love life. Especially when it goes awry. With a failed marriage and a slew of other doomed relationships that pepper my past, I am yet to experience and—from what I’ve heard and seen from others, bask in the bliss of a proper, all-consuming, unabashed love.

Hey, it’s out there. I know it. Any day now.

Love is a toughie, though.

You feel like you’ve finally cracked the code to eternal happiness with a person you label your soulmate, your ride or die, your homie for life, because that’s what one does when the ‘when you know, you know’ moment finally arrives.

But inevitably. Inevitably. Take Bennifer 2.0.

The wound is still very fresh, even though we had an entire summer of a ring-less, lifeless Affleck and a yacht-posing, selfie-taking Lopez to prepare us for the crash and burn ending, of—you guessed it, the inevitable kind.

Also, that cringy Bridgerton-inspired birthday bash is something we’ll never be able to unsee.

But don’t forget one thing—she is also ju…