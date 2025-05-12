That’s it, people. We’ve reached the point where polite dissection no longer works. The relentless stream of outrageous news has us all feeling drunk, high, anxious, delirious—or, more often than not, all of the above.

You’re used to well-researched, sourced articles grounded in journalistic rigor here on Antagolist. But lately, I’ve been coming out of left field, right field, any field, hitting you with poems or pure rage. And I’ve noticed an overwhelming number of you responding to my rage far more than to polite dissection—because my rage doesn’t just reflect yours. It feels it. It bears witness to it.

One such piece was Small Bodies, published last month, which was shared over 10,000 times across social media. Celebrities, actors, singers, and activists shared it—rage finds us all, big or small, and we find our own in someone else’s. If you haven’t read it yet, check it out below.

Society Small Bodies Miranda Vidak · February 20, 2025 It’s the inequality that kills me. Watching it daily, how did I not notice it before Gaza? Or was it not egregious enough to break through our perception? Watching Palestinian people be so worthless in the eyes of the entire world, watching the Israeli Armed Forces dump their bodies, excavate their bodies, drive over them, steal their organs—bodies of p… Read full story

I’ve been told it’s a therapeutic read.

While I’m writing this, Alon Mizrahi, one of my favorite anti-i…