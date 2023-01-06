We made it. Despite everything that happened to you, you are here. You managed. You survived. And you also thrived. Give yourself some credit right now, while reading this; your past year was full of challenges and trespassers trying to get in the way of your peace, and you survived them all with a stable head on your shoulders.

That’s major.

They did not damage you.

They just taught you.

Sit in this realization for a few minutes. Let that marinate.

I launched this platform last year with the plan and a promise to myself to write stories that are more personal. Shorter than my usual articles (here’s hoping), and deeper from the heart. I didn’t do the greatest job with my resolution, as there was always some event that occurred in culture, a moment in society, a phenomenon in relationships, or a series/movie that touched me, that was more urgent to write about.

Is it urgent? Or do I always just run towards writing an op-ed on something that’s not me?

Going deep is hard, people.

Unpacking thing…