In the early hours of Sunday, the most moral army in the world seized a sailing boat in international waters, carrying symbolic humanitarian aid to a territory it claims neither to occupy nor hold under military blockade.

In the weeks leading up to a Freedom Flotilla attempting to break the blockade of Gaza, the mainstream media was full of Israeli apologists explaining to us brainless antisemites, as if we are incapable of seeing, reading, or simply hearing their unhinged politicians and journalists make public threats—how the humanitarian vessel heading to the Gaza Strip was “breaching a military blockade.”

Before the renowned international terrorists carrying baby formula, medicine and bags of flour boarded Madleen, the most moral army and its supporters were telling us there was “no blockade of Gaza,” — just a necessery precaution against “evil, barbaric jihadi regime”. On Sunday, however, Madleen was “attempting to breach a blockade.”

These fallacies…