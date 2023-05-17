I was convinced there is no story or a season out of Bridgerton universe that’ll seduce me more than Season 2 and the Viscount/Sharma bonanza, yet it did. ‘Queen Charlotte’ floored me. If you’ve already watched it, proceed; if you still didn’t - this article contains spoilers.

According to Deadline Magazine, the Bridgerton-verse is ruling Netflix. Queen Charlotte has amassed 307M hours viewed and is quickly making its way to becoming one of Netflix’s most popular series of all time. It’s expected to join both seasons of Bridgerton among Netflix’s most-watched series of all time.

Of. All. Time.

Hardly surprising; there is a special kind of imagination in all of Shonda Rimes' work. Magical, even. But magic is not in a fairytale of her tales, but in humanity with which she’s building these three-dimensional characters based on real figures, using historical events to parallel the issues of the society: 250 years ago, and today.

Why does her work speak so much to all of us? Because we think a…