Antagolist

Antagolist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
’Dr .Jehad Malaka's avatar
’Dr .Jehad Malaka
Sep 28

What makes cases like this so disturbing is not only the alleged violence itself, but the possibility that serious allegations can remain unresolved for years while the people involved continue with their lives.

At the same time, allegations of a serious crime must be investigated rigorously and fairly, and criminal responsibility must ultimately be established through evidence and due process.

That principle does not weaken the seriousness of the allegation; it is precisely what makes accountability meaningful.

Reply
Share
Nathaniel Parry's avatar
Nathaniel Parry
15h

The evidence is overwhelming that it was consensual. Do words have any meaning whatsoever anymore?

Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miranda Vidak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture