Cornell University entrance.

I’m not stunned by any atrocity, crime, horror, or suffering of any kind I hear about anymore. You know by now who rules you, you know all about pedophiles in government carving children, you know about the Epstein class blackmailing their way to power, you know about the Zionist donor class that are okay with exterminating a population for their ideology—what is it to be stunned with anymore?

Don’t confuse this in any way with doom and hopelessness—au contraire, this planet is beautiful, life has so much joy—those who rule us are creating this reality for everyone. What are we doing about it?

There are 3,428 billionaires in this world.

About 500-700 of them are significant political and academic donors.

There are 8 billion of us.

What happened at Cornell University?

According to ABC News, prosecutors in central New York say they are reopening the investigation of alleged "gang rape" at a Cornell University fraternity in 2024 after a civil lawsuit filed earlier this month sparked outrage about the incident.

It’s not alleged. It’s a gang rape. Perpetrators talked about it in the Snapchat group chat.

The story is a classic.

County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said in a statement, also reported by ABC News, that his office is considering “whether to bring criminal charges related to the incident,” though he said the allegations in the civil complaint are “dramatically different” than the woman’s statement to police two years ago.

Of course it is. Now that it’s brought to light. And he says:

“She never says that she was drugged without her knowledge. She admits to taking drugs and alcohol voluntarily and with knowledge. She does not allege that she was forced to engage in any acts. She does not say that she was physically helpless or unconscious or incapacitated at any point during the time at the fraternity house.”

As I said, the story is classic. Cornell conducted an internal investigation. Of course they did. Two men expelled. They drugged her and gang raped her for 7 hours. Others received sanctions in the form of a WORKSHOP and writing an ESSAY.

Read all about it here; I have no energy for details. I do, however, have time for their names. The gang-rapists from Cornell are:

Matthew Ingalls. Jonathan Newell. Winston Lee. Gillio Lopes. Diego Sarabia. Scott Norris. Scott Kretzschmar.

I also have time for their faces:

As well as their Snapchat chat group:

Anti-genocide vs. the gang rape.

Only two of these men were expelled, and none of them were arrested or charged. The campus police, where the woman reported the gang rape, work like an HR of the company; they protect the company’s (university, donors) interests and not the student (victim) who it should protect.

What happened with the Cornell students that protested a livestreamed genocide in Gaza? Pro-Palestinian protesters at Cornell University were not only expelled for protesting an extermination of the entire people but also arrested during demonstrations.

Protesters surrounding the Boeing table at the Human Capital and Human Relations Career Fair at Cornell University.

The “Pathways to Peace” Panel Arrests (March 10, 2025)

Location: Bailey Hall on the Cornell campus.

Details: Cornell University Police detained 17 individuals (including students, alumni, staff, and local residents) who staged a walkout and disrupted a university-run panel featuring former Israeli officials and international figures.

Charges: 13 of the protesters were formally charged with disorderly conduct and later appeared in an Ithaca court.

Statler Hotel Career Fair Disruption (September 18, 2024)

Location: The Statler Hotel on campus.

Details: Three students—referred to as the “Statler Three”—were detained and arrested by the Cornell University Police Department following a protest targeting a career fair featuring defense contractors.

Goal: The demonstrating group, organized by the Coalition for Mutual Liberation (CML), stated that their explicit goal was to stop student recruitment pipeline actions for companies manufacturing weapons utilized by the Israeli military in Gaza ( Boeing , L3Harris Technologies) . The action was part of a campaign pushing Cornell University to entirely divest its financial ties from these weapons manufacturers.

Aftermath: These arrests led to the multi-year campus bans and suspensions for multiple student activists involved.

To recap: protesting a livestreamed genocide will get you detained, arrested, and expelled at Cornell University. Gang raping a woman will, however, get you neither.

I will repeat myself:

There are 3,428 billionaires in this world.

About 500-700 of them are significant political and academic donors.

The system protects the donors, the institution, and the rapists.

Not a victim, or free speech.

There are 8 billion of us.

It’s utterly crazy we are letting them destroy our lives and our planet.

If you’re already a subscriber, thank you. If you can become a paid subscriber, your support gives me the time to research, investigate, and write independently, beyond the limitations of mainstream media; please consider doing so here. If you’d like to support my writing just one time, you can do that here. If you aren’t able to support me at this time, please like this post, comment, or share. All your support is much appreciated!