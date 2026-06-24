Last night’s clean sweep for Zohran Mamdani-endorsed candidates in New York’s Democratic primary sent a clear message to not only the citizens and the establishment of the United States but the entire world: we do not want corporate money in politics; we don’t want fascism on our streets; we don’t want wars; and we don’t want our tax money funding Israel, a state committing genocide and ethnic cleansing of their neighbors and the people they occupy.
I love this breakdown by ABC Eyewitness News:
“New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani flexed his political muscle Tuesday, getting a clean sweep as his three endorsed congressional candidates advanced to November’s general election, ousting two incumbent Democratic congressmen.
The mayor said it was a question of electing “better Democrats” who would “put working people back at the heart of politics.” The approach consternated some in Democratic leadership, but the outcome showcased Mamdani’s rising influence.”
Flexed his political muscle.
You got that…