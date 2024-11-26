Hello, friends! Glad to see you here in this space. I have been slightly away from this favorite online corner of mine, two months to be exact—and I felt a tremendous guilt over it. There is so much happening, daily; do we even remember a time when each week wasn’t an apocalyptic countdown, slowly eroding the foundation of our existential reality? Carnage, massacres, elections, Amsterdam pogroms, laws suppressing our constitutional rights, war criminals being charged by the antisemitic courts, anticipating World War Three?

Me neither.

Is leisure even a thing anymore? Must we all live perched on the edge of a potential world-shattering disaster? Our generation comfortably thought we'd live our lives unscathed, unlike our ancestors who endured world wars, pandemics, plagues, famine, and recessions. But here we are—two out of five behind us: recession and pandemic down, one world war to go.

A year ago, did you ever imagine this would be your life? And here we are, mo…