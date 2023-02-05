My friend Brandon often tells me - “Miranda, society peaked in the ‘90s”. And sometimes he tells me he’s jealous I got to be a teenager and a young adult then and do all the stupidly cool things people did in the ‘90s.

If you give me the option to be 20 right now, today, and erase the ‘90s from my memory and all my experiences, I would not take you up on that. Those times were priceless. You can’t have them.

When I say the society peaked in the ‘90s, I don’t mean all the misogyny and sexism without any accountability; I mean life without the social media, the pressures of competing online, and instead engaging in pure, uncomplicated fun.

When you calculate all the times humans inhabited this planet, from the beginning until today, and you add and subtract all the good things and the bad things each era represented - the ‘90s will win the competition.

Society peaked in the ’90s.

Pamela, a love story documentary made my heart flutter by reminding me of that time. She said it in the most sens…