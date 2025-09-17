We all saw that video this morning — a child with a charred face, taking their last breath, intestines spilling out of their tiny body. I instinctively said her, though it could just as easily have been him. I was so distraught I didn’t even check; the body was so destroyed I couldn’t tell the child’s sex.

I think the sight of intestines spilling from a tiny human body is the moment to say — ENOUGH. Ostracize everyone who still has the gall to claim, or who keeps convincing themselves, that Palestinian children are merely “collateral damage” in some gruesome “war” between “Israel and Hamas.” There is no war. This is the annihilation of a people whose land you want to seize, a biblical need to erase the Palestinians, or, as they prefer to call them, Arabs — from existence.

Children are a demographic threat to that goal, to Zionism, and to the ethnostate upheld through relentless violence.

If you haven’t seen the video, I advise you to see it, however gruesome. We have to bear witness, and…