Srebrenica Memorial

“Never Again” offends me. Every time I hear it, I recoil. It’s a sham, a myth, a lie — the most cynical pretense of all.

Never Again is a platitude. We convinced ourselves that those two words signified a lesson learned, that the memory of past genocides would stop us at even the slightest hint of another, and that the phrase itself carried the power to prevent it. But in reality, Never Again means nothing. It's as hollow as "How are you?"—a ritual we recite without expecting an answer.

Never Again is a lie, a moral leash the West uses to police the rest of the world while continuing to commit the very atrocities it claims to condemn.

Never Again is a comfort mantra. It’s said for show, to make the person saying it feel as though their moral compass is properly calibrated. Never Again is an entire performance, a phrase repeated out of habit, not conviction. It’s no longer a vow, just noise.

July.

Today marks the 31st anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. Peculiar word …