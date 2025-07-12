Srebrenica Memorial

“Never Again” offends me. Every time I hear it, I recoil. It’s a sham, a myth, a lie — the most cynical pretense of all.

Never again is a platitude. We convinced ourselves that those two words signified a lesson learned, that the memory of past genocides would freeze us in place at even the slightest hint of another. That the phrase alone would carry the weight to stop it. But in reality, Never Again means nothing. It's as hollow as the “How are you?”, a ritual we recite without expecting an answer.

“Never Again” is a lie, a moral leash the West uses to police the rest of the world, while continuing to commit the very atrocities it claims to condemn.

Never Again is a comfort mantra. It's said for show. To make the one saying it feel like their moral compass is properly tuned. Never Again is an entire performance, a phrase repeated out of habit, not conviction. It’s no longer a vow, just noise.

July.

Yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. Pecul…