It took me a while to start watching The White Lotus. Well, two months. Not exactly a punishable offense; one simply doesn’t have time to watch everything, and the sheer volume of content out there is overwhelming. Too much noise. And writing and Netflix don’t exactly make the best pair.

But when so many people praise a single show, day in and day out, I eventually gave in. The verdict was in: take a day off and binge.

I was jealous.

Sometimes, I watch or read something and feel flustered by the sheer amount of talent I've just witnessed. The writing is impeccable—there isn't a single scene that makes you feel there's a gap in the storyline, nor a plotline that leaves you thinking it could be more layered or believable.

The level of focus required for this type of writing, combined with the intricate character development and seamless storytelling, is nothing short of astounding.

I felt as if I needed to bow, at the end of season 2.

Mike White, the show's creator, made me feel a sense of je…