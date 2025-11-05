November 4th, 11 am, Election Day.

Ladies and gents, my mayor. Your mayor. He belongs to all of us. Yes, I decided to call it already, on the morning of the election, with a whole day of voting ahead, and results to be announced. This reality is already manifested, and I refuse to accept any other version of it. Something has to give.

Voting polls opened this morning at 6 am, and the closing vote is at 9 pm. You can find your polling place at vote.nyc.

Elon Musk endorsed Andrew Cuomo for Mayor on Monday afternoon on Twitter. I refuse to call it X, even though I should; it sounds as idiotic as him. So far Andrew Cuomo has gotten the endorsement of Donald Trump, Eric Adams, and Elon Musk. A trifecta of criminals, war criminals, sexual assaulters, corrupt, paid for AIPAC shills — decided to support their billionaire buddy, political party be damned.

Do you now understand that there is no two-party system, and there is no actual democracy? You have the illusion of choice when it comes to a p…