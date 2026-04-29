Jack Schlossberg for Vogue

I wasn’t planning on giving Jack Schlossberg an entire article; I already covered his performance on the I’ve Had It Podcast last week on my Instagram, where nearly 952 people chimed in on his verbal gymnastics about Israel’s war crimes.

But clips of his views — revealing exactly how he plans to govern, if elected —keep resurfacing on social media, and this is another one I want to immortalize on Antagolist, in case he wins, God forbid. We’ll be seeing a lot more of him, I’m sure, and the receipts need to live somewhere.

This was during the ‘No Kings’ protest in New York, and where do I even begin with his rodent voice + boomer politics? Jack says, “We’ve got to get the money out of politics; I do not have a super PAC, or a corporate PAC,” while shilling for Israel before he’s even won the office. Those who don’t do it for the money but for the love of the apartheid game are even more nauseating.

How is this guy so bad at this?