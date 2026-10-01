America is Cornell; Cornell is America. Let’s get that out of the way.

A few days ago, a South Park writer, Toby Morton, created a website, CornellSeven.com to break down details in a high-profile sexual assault lawsuit involving seven Cornell students.

Why are satirists doing this? Because we are all exhausted. Having seen what our government has been involved in only in the past four years, while having the audacity to claim Western values, while gaslighting us all about their war crimes all of us are funding—we have finally realized there are no adults in the room. We are the adults. It’s up to us.

A South Park satirist is taking matters into his own hands after Cornell faculty hushed the “incident,” the DA failed to prosecute, and the mainstream media failed to report on it. When the institutions responsible for accountability all look the other way, who benefits from keeping it that way? Billionaire donors.

Who is behind the machinery that makes all of this happen? Billionaire donors. It’s always the Epstein billionaire donor class.

Why was this case reopened after two years? Because Cornell’s student journalists broke the story. They did the job the mainstream media failed to do, deliberately choosing not to cover what happened. The machinery is always the same: crimes happen, cover-up ensues, no accountability happens, billionaire donor class funds this outcome, mainstream media covers for it.

It’s the same principle that has been seen for way too long now. With the genocide our government is funding with our money. With policies that enrich the ruling class instead of benefit our lives. Cruelty to minorities while claiming Western values. Over and over again.

Naturally, the reopening of this case is causing an outcry on social media.

People have had it. Having sympathy for the rapists’ loss of a bright future instead of caring about the rape victim’s welfare is the society designed by the Epstein donor class.

We CAN and MUST reject it. What else can we do but take matters into our own hands and use our collective power and the megaphone of social media to finally demand some accountability?

This article in The Cut—‘What It Feels Like at Cornell Right Now,’ by Kate Manne, a professor of philosophy at Cornell University—gets to the core:

“There’s a feeling at times that, while we all know the statistics, protesting sexual assault on campus is a lost cause — and, it must be said, a deeply uncool one. As a feminist commentator, I feel every time I write about these issues that I am swimming against the tide of indifference and himpathy: my term for the reflexive handwringing over the loss of a male perpetrator’s bright future instead of a female rape victim’s welfare. But maybe, finally, the currents are changing: News story after news story about the case has provoked a more vigorous discussion of this case than I, for one, am used to. When I went to work on Monday morning to teach a two-and-a-half-hour seminar, there was a palpable feeling on campus that this is big. This is serious.”

When authorities create a reality where rapists are protected from accountability, it’s up to us to become the digital vigilantes: to name them, expose them, and demand consequences for their criminal actions.

This is not vigilanteism. It’s our fucking DUTY.

If you’re already a subscriber, thank you. If you can become a paid subscriber, your support gives me the time to research, investigate, and write independently, beyond the limitations of mainstream media; please consider doing so here. If you’d like to support my writing just one time, you can do that here. If you aren’t able to support me at this time, please like this post, comment, or share. All your support is much appreciated!