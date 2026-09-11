Brooklyn Bridge, September 11, 2002. Photo—Henny Ray Abrams

I cannot comprehend how Muslim people find the energy to deal with the Islamophobia they face every single day. I’m exhausted just watching it unfold day in and day out, and lately, the sheer hostility coming from right-wing factions and/or Zionists has made it unbearable to watch.

And I’m just watching.

Islamophobia was invented by Zionists and dutifully adopted by right-wing factions. Let’s just call a spade a spade.

I watch my Muslim friends, famous Muslims, Muslim politicians, and I’m struck by how much dignity and grace they show in the face of it. What kind of upbringing must you have to remain this composed while some of the worst people on earth call you out for things that are the exact opposite of what you have actually done, defaming you in the process? How absolutely evolved must a religion be to teach people to endure this with such dignity?

And maybe, just maybe, this elevated state is exactly why they are hated by s…