Illustration by Aleksandra Gavrilovic for Antagolist

Welcome to In Dialogue, the new section I’m launching on Antagolist, where I’ll be speaking with creators, writers, artists, activists, and people whose work helps us understand the world more honestly. These conversations will look at power and culture, yes — but also explore the human experiences beneath everything we’re living through. My hope is that this becomes a space where readers can feel grounded, understood, and less isolated in a world that often asks us to process too much on our own.

My first edition brings you a dialogue with Tiberius, actually, we did a one-on-one with this opener as he wanted to turn the tables on me too; we have become great friends and collaborators over the past two years, and his musings about the western imperial pursuits, liberation, dignity, sanity, moral clarity on his famous Twitter handle helped me regain sanity more times than I care to admit.