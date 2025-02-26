Nothing like waking up to find Western philosophy’s finest relics tastefully scattered across the ruins of Gaza—courtesy of artificial intelligence—right there on your screen. Golden statues, cash raining from the sky, gluttony—nothing says civilization like dropping symbols of excess onto the ground zero of a genocide you funded and committed.

That video.

Trump shared this AI-generated art piece, but you just know a Zionist made it. They tag-teamed this one. Just as they tag-teamed the genocide.

Caitlin Johnstone summed up this collaboration from hell in the simplest, yet winning words:

“This video is simultaneously the most American thing that has ever happened and the most Israeli thing that has ever happened.”

And she expands:

“Fake. Gaudy. Sociopathic. Genocidal. Emblematic of all the ugliest values that both dystopian civilizations have come to embody.”

If we had paid any attention to what has happened over the past 16 months, you'd know this AI music video embo…