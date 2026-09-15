Ed Sheeran and Maklemore at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2014, Las Vegas + Robert Kraft at the bottom, lurking to take away your freedoms

I can’t say I’m surprised by Macklemore being removed from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour. When you have been watching Zionism in play for the past four years, you know their modus operandi, probably better than they do at this point.

Have you ever met a group who’s so painfully predictable? Also boring, while they’re at it? They are so unbelievably boringly predictable while also being extremely violently deranged about their ideology.

It seems to never stop.

Mauling civilization in Gaza and the West Bank, or working overtime in the West, silencing prominent voices for Palestine by removing our loudspeakers and demolishing our freedom of speech.

The technique is always the same. A prominent person (Macklemore) publicly states their support for Palestine, then pro-Israel hasbarist or entertainer (Pink) enters the picture to move the conversation from the s…