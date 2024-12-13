As I often remind both my readers and myself, the only way to navigate the chaos of our world is to relentlessly pursue the truth. That means challenging our assumptions, questioning the education we’ve received, and re-evaluating everything we've absorbed from state-sponsored legacy media.

“The deck is stacked so heavily against truth, peace, and justice. You will watch powerlessly as your government backs genocides, starts wars, and unleashes nightmare after nightmare upon the global south. We live in a tyrannical dystopia that’s driving humanity to its doom, and we need to wake up from the propaganda indoctrination and egoic delusions which keep us complying with the status quo so that we can use the power of our numbers to overthrow our oppressors and create a healthy world.”—Caitlin Johnstone

We must commit to uncovering the truth—regardless of our preferred narratives, and examine historical events and their lasting impact on the present. History is cyclical, and understanding its…