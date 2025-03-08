To the feminists and mothers
who do not blink an eye
at the sight of children—
starved, shattered, and bombed by design.
To the women who sit in silence,
undisturbed by the most televised
genocide in history,
because "it's complicated,"
because "it’s nuanced,"
because "it’s far away."
But always so loud for
the western, girlboss,
Barbie-brand of feminism—
bold only when it's trendy,
vocal when it's safe.
To women who believe
feminism wears a passport,
belongs to a race,
a nation,
a faith.
To women who turn away
from the worst atrocities humanity endures,
choosing silence over justice,
while preaching self-love,
mindfulness,
and the art of inner peace.
Happy International Women’s Day 🌹